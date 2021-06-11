Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Throws First Pitch Before Lafayette Aviators Baseball Game

Thursday is Purdue Day for the Lafayette Aviators. Before the team faced off against the Johnstown Mill Rats, Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm threw the first pitch, and linebacker Will Chapman sang the National Anthem.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the Lafayette Aviators, it was Purdue Day on Thursday at Loeb Stadium. The summer league baseball organization invited the Boilermakers' head football coach Jeff Brohm to toss the first pitch before the game.

The Aviators also invited linebacker Will Chapman to sing the National Anthem.

Scenes from the field, including Brohm's pitch and a portion of the National Anthem, can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Lafayette Aviators are a Summer Collegiate League baseball team in the Prospect League. They are 9-3 on the season and face off against the Johnstown Mill Rats.

