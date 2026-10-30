3 Keys to Purdue Beating Penn State in Week 9

Regrouped and refreshed. That's how Purdue should feel heading into this week's Big Ten matchup against Penn State, coming out of a bye week and hoping to build on some of the momentum it created before some much-needed time off.

The Boilermakers dropped a home game to Washington the week before the bye, but they posted important wins over Illinois and Minnesota and sit 2-2 in Big Ten play and 3-4 overall. A win against the Nittany Lions would even their record and put them back in the hunt for bowl eligibility.

Waiting on the other side is a hungry Penn State team, one that is eager to get its first Big Ten victory. So, what does Purdue need to do in Happy Valley to head back to West Lafayette with a win?

Win the defensive battles in the red zone

Illinois tight end Davin Stoffel (88) attempts to make a catch as Purdue linebacker Jojo Hayden (0) defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning in the red zone has been a struggle for Purdue defensively this season. Opponents are scoring touchdowns on 71.43% of their red zone trips against the Boilermakers this season, a percentage that ranks 117th nationally. Keeping teams out of the end zone has been a struggle.

The good news for Purdue is that Penn State hasn't had much luck punching the football across the goal line this year. The Nittany Lions have a 53.57% touchdown rate when inside the opposing 20-yard line, ranking 109th in the country. In Big Ten play, Matt Campbell's team has scored six touchdowns on 11 red zone trips.

If Purdue can win these battles and hold Penn State to field goals or empty possessions, it will give itself an opportunity to get a big road win this weekend.

Keep the run game in check

Penn State running back Carson Hansen (21) pushes forward with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State is much more effective through the air, so keeping the run game in check might sound like a silly statement. But here's the thing: Purdue can't allow the Nittany Lions to have any balance offensively. If Penn State figures out a way to move the ball on the ground, it's only going to help Rocco Becht and the passing attack.

The run game has been abysmal for Penn State through four Big Ten games this season. The Nittany Lions have been held below 70 rushing yards in each of their last three games and totaled 119 on 36 carries against Wisconsin. No Penn State running back has had a carry resulting in 10 yards or more against a conference foe. As a team, it has just 17 rushing plays of 10-plus yards, a figure that ranks 135th nationally.

Purdue has been gashed on the ground by Wake Forest, UCLA, Notre Dame and Washington. It can't allow a poor rushing team to find its footing this weekend.

Stay on schedule offensively

Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne (15) motions after getting a first down. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State has struggled offensively this season, but its defense has kept it alive in multiple games. The Nittany Lions are only allowing 18.9 points per game, have the best pass defense statistically in the Big Ten, and are getting off the field on third down 71% of the time.

It's important for Purdue to stay on schedule and not get behind the chains every week, but it's even more critical this Saturday against Penn State. The Boilermakers need to put themselves in 3rd-and-short situations regularly and work the ball down the field to wear down a solid defensive unit.

Sure, big plays are nice if you can grab them, but Penn State has done a good job of eliminating those, only allowing 23 plays of 20 yards or more (sixth in the Big Ten, 26th nationally). Purdue needs to take advantage of those opportunities when they arise, but it's more important to avoid sacks, turnovers and negative plays to avoid 3rd-and-long situations.

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