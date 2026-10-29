Purdue vs. Penn State Availability Report: Two Key Boilers Poised to Return

The bye week appears to be beneficial for Purdue's health. Two key Boilermakers are off the injury report for Saturday's game against Penn State for the first time since the beginning of the season.

Offensive tackle Joey Tanona and defensive back Mister Clark were not listed on Purdue's initial availability report for Saturday's trip to Happy Valley. Tanona, who was expected to start at left tackle this season, has not played in a game this year, suffering from an ankle injury in fall camp.

Clark played in Purdue's season opener against Indiana State on the first weekend of September. However, the veteran defensive back has been sidelined since that night and now appears ready for a return.

Both players have missed significant time, so it's unclear how much they will play. However, the availability of both Clark and Tanona provides the Boilermakers with some much-needed depth along the offensive line and in the secondary.

Two Boilers listed as questionable

Purdue's Jaden Mangham celebrates. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue's availability report wasn't entirely positive, despite getting Tanona and Clark back. Wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette and defensive back Jaden Mangham are listed as "questionable" for the matchup against Penn State on Halloween.

Morrissette has been a target in Purdue's passing attack this season. He's hauled in eight receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He missed all of last season with an injury.

Mangham has played in all seven games in Purdue's secondary this season. The former Michigan and Michigan State defensive back has been responsible for 30 tackles and a pass break-up through the first seven weeks of the season.

No other updates were provided on the two players.

Hudauri Hines also not listed on injury report

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) reacts after a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other question mark about Purdue's personnel heading into this week was the status of defensive back Hudauri Hines. After intercepting a pass on the first play of the game against Washington two weeks ago, the veteran exited the game with an injury.

Hines was not listed on Wednesday night's availability report, a positive sign for the Boilers. He's been one of the team's top players in the secondary this season.

In seven games, Hines has accounted for 17 tackles, three pass break-ups and an interception. He is also responsible for a tackle for loss.

Saturday's game between Purdue and Penn State is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

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