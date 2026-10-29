5 Things to Know About Purdue's Week 9 Opponent — Penn State

Purdue exits its bye week with a massive road test against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Big Ten powerhouse has endured a surprisingly underwhelming season, entering the matchup winless in conference play.

With plenty at stake for both teams, here's what you need to know about Penn State ahead of Saturday's matchup.

New head coach

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a new era of Penn State football under Matt Campbell, but things haven't gone particularly well to this point. The former Iowa State head coach faces plenty of pressure to find success in State College after Penn State parted ways with James Franklin last fall. Following an 0-4 start to Big Ten play, that pressure will only intensify as the Boilermakers come to town.

Campbell overhauled the roster this offseason, bringing in 39 transfers, including 23 players who followed him from Iowa State. So far, the new-look roster has struggled to find its footing and compete in the Big Ten. Saturday will be a matchup between two coaches with plenty to prove in Campbell and Barry Odom, but Purdue appears to be in a better position heading into the contest.

Winless in the Big Ten

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season, it seemed unfathomable that Purdue would have a legitimate chance to win on the road at Penn State. However, the Nittany Lions haven't looked like their usual dominant selves. They've stumbled to an 0-4 start in Big Ten play and remain without a Power Four victory. That makes Saturday's matchup against Purdue an increasingly important opportunity to get back on track.

Penn State's losses have come against solid programs, but none have established themselves among the Big Ten's elite this season. The Nittany Lions fell at home to Wisconsin and USC before losing on the road to Northwestern and Michigan. With the conference standings working against them, Penn State desperately needs a win over the Boilermakers to avoid falling further behind.

Koby Howard questionable

Sep 19, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) breaks away with a run that would result in a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State has been without one of its top playmakers for much of conference play. Sophomore wide receiver Koby Howard left the Nittany Lions' matchup against Buffalo with an injury and has missed the last four games. He's questionable for Saturday, although reports indicate he's trending in the right direction.

Howard's production through the first three games of the season was impressive. He averaged 28.7 yards per reception, recording 12 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns. His availability could have a significant impact on the matchup. If Howard remains sidelined, Purdue would have one less explosive threat to account for in the passing game.

Lack of pressure

Oct 17, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) runs the ball passed Penn State Nittany Lions defensive back Marcus Neal (31) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's defense has done a better job than Purdue's of limiting yards and points, but the Nittany Lions have struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That issue has hurt them throughout Big Ten play, and it's an area the Boilermakers know all too well. Purdue's pass rush has also underperformed under defensive coordinator Kevin Kane.

The Boilermakers have recorded just eight sacks through seven games, while Penn State has nine. Neither defense has consistently disrupted opposing quarterbacks, making this a potential turning point in Saturday's matchup. Whichever team can generate pressure and force the opposing quarterback into difficult situations could gain a significant advantage.

Star linebacker

Oct 17, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with a new coaching staff, Penn State continues to lean on a familiar strength: developing high-level linebackers. From Paul Posluszny to Micah Parsons, the Nittany Lions have a long history of producing standout talent at the position. Linebacker Tony Rojas could be the program's next star.

Rojas has been a major presence on Penn State's defense this season, recording five of the team's nine sacks while adding two interceptions and a forced fumble. The Butkus Award semifinalist leads the Nittany Lions with 55 total tackles and will be a key player for Purdue to monitor.

Ryan Browne will need to account for Rojas throughout the game, particularly when the linebacker is used as a pass rusher. If Rojas can disrupt Purdue's offense, he could make life difficult for the Boilermakers in a game where both teams are searching for a much-needed Big Ten win.

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