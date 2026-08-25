3 Purdue True Freshmen Who Are Having a Strong Fall Camp

Purdue added more than 20 recruits from the high school ranks in the 2026 class and is hoping that a handful can step up and make a quick impact. Who are the most likely candidates?

A few players have surfaced during fall camp, all capable of carving out big roles this coming season.

It's difficult to project just how much of a role freshmen will have each season. Let's look at some newcomers who have had a strong fall camp and could make a splash in 2026.

Brock Brownfield, OL

New Palestine’s Brock Brownfield poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brownfield's name on this list shouldn't surprise anyone. Head coach Barry Odom, offensive line coach Zach Crabtree, and multiple Purdue teammates have raved about the progress the freshman guard has made since arriving in the winter. He could carve out a starting role for the Boilermakers on the front line.

Earlier in camp, Odom said he wants an "entire recruiting class of Brock Brownfields" because of the way he approaches every day. The Indiana native already has a Big Ten frame at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, and is getting a lot of reps in fall camp. You'll see plenty of the New Palestine High School product when the season kicks off.

Brandon Kinsey, WR

Kinsey is a rookie in a crowded room. There's a lot more experience surrounding him than Purdue has had on the roster in the past, but veteran De'Nylon Morrissette and receivers coach Bilal Marshall have been impressed by what the 6-foot-1 receiver offers on the field.

Kinsey may not be a starter for the Boilermakers, but he has the talent to be in Purdue's rotation. He was a big-time playmaker at the high school level and has impressed during his short time in West Lafayette. The Miami product may not be a top-three option in the passing attack, but he could still be a reliable target for Ryan Browne at times this season.

Emoni Smith, DB

Westland ATH Emoni Smith (1). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Smith joined Purdue's secondary last season, there's no question he'd be in the mix to win a starting job. The Boilermakers added more depth at defensive backs in the offseason, which makes it more difficult for the freshman to carve out a role for himself. Still, he's made plays throughout fall camp, which included a pair of interceptions during the team's first scrimmage.

Purdue is looking to play a more aggressive style of defense, one that tries to create more turnovers. Smith is still susceptible to making freshman mistakes, but he's also a fearless player in the secondary and can make things happen because of the way he attacks.

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