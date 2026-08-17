Identifying Purdue Football's Biggest Area of Growth From 2025 Season

You could probably run down a long list of the ways Purdue is in a better situation during fall camp than where it stood a year ago. One thing stands out more than the rest, though, and it's something that brought a smile to coach Barry Odom's face when discussing it.

Purdue feels much better about the quality of its depth and the competition it has bred during fall camp. That's a luxury the Boilermakers simply didn't have in Odom's first season in West Lafayette, having to cobble together a roster after losing several players to the transfer portal in both the winter and spring windows.

This offseason, Purdue was more intentional about the players and positions it pursued in the offseason. Having guys in the program since January has helped quite a bit, too.

"There's real competition. We didn't have that at a lot of spots last year," Odom said on Monday. "There are still a lot of battles going on. Who's going to go out there with the ones, the twos? Who can get game-ready?"

Purdue Boilermakers defensive ends coach Jake Trump. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Odom isn't alone in his assessment of the team's depth heading into the 2026 season. Rush ends coach Jake Trump said last week that he feels comfortable rotating through six or eight guys at the position right now. Defensive backs coach Charles Clark said six or seven of his guys can play multiple positions, adding to the secondary's versatility.

Veteran linebacker Charles Correa raved about his teammates, saying that there's a lot more depth at the position than last season. Senior receiver Chauncey Magwood spoke about the high number of capable pass-catchers this year.

Purdue is still more than two weeks away from the opening kickoff against Indiana State. Some positions may already be settled, but Odom said that improved depth on this year's roster has left several spots unsettled through the first nine practices of fall camp.

"Guys know that if they don't bring their 'A' game, the guy right behind them is going to take their spot," Odom said. "That's healthy."

Purdue's health remains a major positive, too

Purdue Boilermakers George Burhenn (81) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other positive for the Boilermakers during fall camp, so far, has been the health of the team. Yes, there have been a few setbacks early, but Purdue has remained fairly healthy as it enters its second full week of practice.

Tight end Kylan Fox and defensive back Raderrion Daniels are both expected to miss the 2026 season because of injuries. The loss of Fox is a significant blow to the tight end depth, as he was one of just two players (George Burhenn) with game experience.

Purdue has also been without starting left tackle Joey Tanona for a few practices, as the veteran offensive lineman suffered an ankle sprain that has kept him sidelined. Odom said he expects the senior back in time for prep week against Indiana State.

Injuries are common in fall camp, and there will likely be a few more dings before the Boilers open the season against the Sycamore on Sept. 4. Right now, though, Purdue's health has been another positive heading into the 2026 campaign.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!