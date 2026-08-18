Tommy McClelland Gets First Important Win as Purdue's AD

New Purdue athletic director Tommy McClelland has already secured his first big win in his role in West Lafayette. The school has secured a sponsorship agreement with Progressive for the upcoming college football season.

Purdue is one of 13 schools partnering with Progressive during the 2026 season, along with Boise State, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, USC and Wake Forest.

During the season, Progressive's logo will be featured on Rohrman Field at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Sports Properties general manager Mark Walpole shared an image of the field's look for the 2026 season.

A great partnership with Progressive that includes their logo on Rohrman Field at Ross-Ade Stadium. #BoilerUp https://t.co/Sqrsu9GDR4 pic.twitter.com/XBxhBUiOMK — Mark Walpole (@MarkAWalpole) August 18, 2026

“We are thrilled to bring Progressive onboard as a partner for the 2026 season of Purdue Football,” McClelland said in a statement. “As we continue elevating the Purdue brand, our work with Learfield and our local Purdue Sports Properties team remains of the highest priority. Thank you to those groups for securing this new opportunity for sponsorship placement within Ross-Ade Stadium.”

Progressive's sponsorship will also include features on the video board, LED signage within Ross-Ade Stadium and social media integrations. Specific details regarding this sponsorship agreement weren't immediately available.

The deal was brokered by Learfield.

Purdue opens its 2026 football season on Friday, Sept. 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium against Indiana State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Why this is a win for McClelland

Tommy McClelland (center) shakes hands with Mitch Daniels (left) and Mike Klipsch (right). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Generating revenue is essential to Purdue's success moving forward in multiple sports, but especially on the football field. This is the first step to bringing money into the athletic department that will aid on the financial side.

When McClelland was hired away from Rice, he spoke adamantly about the importance of finding new, innovative ways to generate revenue. This is a step in the right direction toward his vision.

"We have to be creative. There's no bad idea; there's no rock that can't be overturned. We have to be so relentlessly focused on how we're monetizing what we do," McClelland said during his introductory press conference. "The venues that we have – we have athletic venues, but how can we monetize them outside of athletics? Concerts, other events?"



Purdue still has some ground to make up to catch some of its partners in the Big Ten, but this is a strong first move in West Lafayette. McClelland still has a lot of work to do to establish strong relationships and find ways to bring money into the athletic department.

For McClelland, it's a win in the administrative office. If Barry Odom and the Boilers can get some wins on the newly-advertised turf this fall, it will make the AD's job of pitching Purdue football a little bit easier.

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