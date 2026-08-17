Key Quotes From Barry Odom From Purdue's Ninth Practice of Fall Camp

Purdue has reached the midway point of fall camp. Not only did the Boilermakers complete their first scrimmage of August over the weekend, but they're now nine practices in, working hard with that Sept. 4 date quickly approaching.

On Monday, head coach Barry Odom talked about Purdue's scrimmage on Saturday, provided some updates on certain position groups and talked about how the team is improving with the season opener only a few weeks away.

Here are a few key quotes from Odom from Monday's ninth practice of fall camp.

Several positives from the first scrimmage

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue's first scrimmage of fall camp was closed to the media, so it's hard to know what went right and what went wrong on Saturday. Odom did say that it was productive, though, running nearly 200 plays and several players earning multiple reps.

"Had a solid scrimmage on Saturday," Odom said. "We got 175 plays total and got in a lot of good work."

What stood out to Odom from Saturday were a few things, mostly along the offensive and defensive lines. That's a positive for the Boilermakers, because those two units struggled last fall.

"I thought the offensive line, overall, played well together. I thought we were able to formulate pressure defensively with some one-on-one matchups. And then I thought some of our newcomers, in our first live action validated some of the things we were hoping we were going to get."

The best news coming out of Saturday, though, was that the Boilermakers completed the first scrimmage without any significant injuries.

An update on injured left tackle Joey Tanona

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Joey Tanona (79) lines up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting left tackle Joey Tanona has been sidelined for multiple days with an ankle sprain. He is Purdue's most veteran offensive lineman and an anchor for the Boilers in the trenches.

Odom did provide a positive update on the senior lineman, saying that Purdue expects him to be back on the field by the time it starts preparing for the season opener against Indiana State later this month.

"Full recovery. Expected to be back by the work week of Week 1," Odom said.

With Tanona out of the mix for a bit, Oklahoma State transfer Nuku Mafi is taking reps at left tackle. He started 11 games at that position for the Cowboys in 2025.

Expect multiple defensive ends to play this season

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Trey Smith (23) catches a throw. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Late last week, rush ends coach Jake Trump told reporters that he'd be willing to rotate in as many players as he could if he trusted them to make an impact. A few have created some separation, but Odom believes that's a group in which several guys will see the field.

"I think, if we played tomorrow, we'd probably rotate anywhere from six to eight defensive ends," Odom said. "I certainly think we've got four who have moved up and separated themselves a little bit."

When asked which players have created that separation, Odom named Jeremy Lewis, CJ Madden, Trey Smith, Keyshawn Burgos, Elo Modozie and Breeon Ishmail. There are still some good battles between those guys at the defensive end spot.

"I do think we've got some guys there that are going to have a chance to at least make the quarterback uncomfortable. It may not be sacks, it may not be hits, but he's going to have to move his feet," Odom said. "We have to keep developing that."

The kicking battle continues

Purdue Boilermakers special teams coordinator James Shibest throws the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue has two players battling for the kicking job this season: Seth Turner and Jacobo Echeverria Lozano. So far, there's no decision on who will be the primary kicker for the Boilermakers this fall.

"I think we've got two guys who are talented," Odom said. "We need to put them in some pressure situations and see who really rises to the top."

Turner is the only kicker on the roster with any experience, as he was Purdue's kickoff specialist last year. He has not attempted a field goal in a college game. Lozano is a true freshman and also has yet to play in a college contest.

Travis Terrell Jr. growing as an "every-down back"

Jackson State Tigers running back Travis Terrell Jr. (0) prepares to catch the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A majority of the conversation in the running back room has focused on transfers Fame Ijeboi (Minnesota) and Jerrick Gibson (Texas). Former Jackson State star Travis Terrell Jr. is another player who could factor into Purdue's offense quite a bit, too.

Terrell has great speed and can help Purdue in many ways. Not only is he a threat on the ground, but he can also be a weapon in the return game. Odom says he's liked the way the transfer back has improved during fall camp.

"Just looking at ways to get guys the ball," Odom said. "You look at the running backs right now, and we're asking a lot out of all of them. ... He's becoming an every-down back, which is really important for us."

Last season, Terrell had 608 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries at Jackson State. He also had 343 kickoff return yards. His explosiveness can be a true asset for Purdue.

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