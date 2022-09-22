VIDEO: Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Purdue Football Plays Against Florida Atlantic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football concludes its nonconference schedule Saturday night in a Homecoming matchup with Florida Atlantic. Following a 32-29 loss to Syracuse, the team is looking to show it can finish games.

Head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of the game to give his final thoughts on the team's week of practice. You can see the entire interview in the video attached to this article.

"Well, we gotta learn to finish games. We gotta learn how to do a lot of small things correctly," Brohm said. "We made a lot of mistakes in the last game that were costly. And it's unfortunate because when your team fights back and they show fight and they find a way to take a lead in the fourth quarter of two games that we lost, and then kind of just let it get away from us.

"It's disappointing, it hurts, it stings. It's like an uppercut to your gut, but that's football. You gotta learn from it. I think we've addressed it about as much as you possibly can, and now you don't want to overkill it. Just get back to playing football."

When the Boilermakers welcome the Owls to Ross-Ade Stadium, it will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Saturday's game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The team will return to Big Ten play next week when it goes on the road against Minnesota.

"We still gotta play football better. This is a good football team that's got skill and has talent," Brohm said. "They've played a lot of good football teams. We're going to have to play good football and do those things to make those corrections from the last game in order to win."