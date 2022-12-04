Skip to main content
WATCH: Purdue's Charlie Jones Off to Hot Start in Big Ten Championship

Watch this replay of Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones' 26-yard catch off of Aidan O'Connell's bullet from the 48-yard line in the Big Ten championship versus Michigan.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Watch this replay of Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell as he delivers a bullet to sixth year wide receiver Charlie Jones, also known as Chuck Sizzle, for the first down in the Big Ten Championship versus Michigan.

In the first quarter, the score was notched at seven a piece with a minute and a half to go as O'Connell stood at the 48-yard line ready to deliver a pass to Jones open at the 25-yard line. 

The announcers yelled out "Chuck Sizzle" while the Purdue fans amongst the Boilermakers end zone welcomed the sixth year to their side of the field with thundering cheers in the sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

So far, Jones leads the Boilermakers in receptions with seven for 74 yards. His facilitator O'Connell is 13-for-14 completions for 114 yards with seven minutes to go in the first half.

Take a look at the replay embedded in the tweet below. Make sure to have your volume on if you want to hear the sizzle!:

More on the Matchup

This season, the Boilermakers claimed their first Big Ten west division title following a 30-16 win over Indiana on Nov. 26. Purdue is chasing its ninth Big Ten title and first since 2000 when it shared the championship with Northwestern and Michigan.

The Wolverines return to the Big Ten conference championship for the second consecutive year. Last season, Michigan took down Iowa 42-3 for its 43rd Big Ten title and first since the conference switched to a two-division alignment in 2011.

