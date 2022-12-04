WATCH: Devin Mockobee Scores Purdue's First Touchdown in Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Watch the replay of Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee run it into the end zone for the Boilermakers' first touchdown of the Big Ten championship game. The kick was good by fifth year Mitchell Fineran.
Purdue sixth year quarterback Aidan O'Connell handed off the ball to Mockobee who shot through the middle of the pack for a 1-yard touchdown run. Originally, the referees didn't give an immediate signal and there was thought to be no gain on the play, but after further review, the tide turned.
Boilermaker fans erupted the sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium with cheer as Purdue tied it up in the first quarter at 7-7 with less than five minutes to go.
Take a look at the replay embedded in the tweet below:
This season, the Boilermakers claimed their first Big Ten west division title following a 30-16 win over Indiana on Nov. 26. Purdue is chasing its ninth Big Ten title and first since 2000 when it shared the championship with Northwestern and Michigan.
The Wolverines return to the Big Ten conference championship for the second consecutive year. Last season, Michigan took down Iowa 42-3 for its 43rd Big Ten title and first since the conference switched to a two-division alignment in 2011.
This matchup marks the 60th meeting between the teams with Michigan leading the all-time series 45-14 including wins in the past five matchups. However, this is the first meeting between the two since 2017 in West Lafayette, Ind.
