Live Blog: Follow Purdue's Big Ten Championship Game Against Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –

7:40 p.m. – Michigan's star pass rusher Mike Morris is in street clothes and will not play tonight. Morris was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2022, recording 7.5 sacks. He's been dealing with an ankle injury.

6:45 p.m. –We made it to Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2022 Big Ten Championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers (8-4) and No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0). Here's our live blog, where you can follow along with live updates and analysis from the Lucas Oil Stadium press box.