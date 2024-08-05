WATCH: Purdue WR De'Nylon Morrissette Makes Ridiculous Catch in Fall Camp
De'Nylon Morrissette hasn't even played a game in a Purdue uniform yet and he's already making catches worthy of the highlight reel. The former Georgia receiver made a ridiculous grab during fall camp recently, turning plenty of heads.
With a defender draped over him, Morrissette maintained his focused and hauled in an impressive grab. He made it look pretty easy, too.
Below is the clip from practice, which was shared by Purdue's social media team:
A former three-star recruit in the 2022 class, Morrissette spent two seasons at Georgia before entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He played in 14 games with the Bulldogs, making 11 appearances as a true freshman.
During the 2022 campaign, he hauled in four passes for 34 yards and had one carry for eight yards. He appeared in just three games last season and did not have any receptions.
Morrissette transferred to Purdue and immediately added depth to the Boilermakers' receiver room. If he's capable of making plays like that, the offense should be in really good hands (literally) in 2024.
At Big Ten Media Days in July, coach Ryan Walters raved about the talent and depth in the wide receiver room entering this season. Although the Boilers lost Deion Burks from that group, he believes the unit is better collectively.
Morrissette is a big reason for that belief.
We'll get our first glimpse of what Morrissette and Purdue's wide receivers can do on Saturday, Aug. 31, when the Boilermakers open the season against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
