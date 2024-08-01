Ryan Walters Finds New Home, 'Unconditional Love' at Purdue
It didn't take long for Ryan Walters to endear himself to the Purdue community when he was hired in December 2022. Just a few days after landing the job as the coach of the Boilermakers, the then-36-year-old when on the Jim Rome Show and proclaimed he wanted a West Lafayette address for years to come.
"I want my kids, when they grow up and are asked, 'Where are you from?' I want them to say West Lafayette," Walters said.
Walters, now entering his second season at Purdue, is doubling down on his initial sentiment. The support that he's received in his short time in West Lafayette has already made a sizable impact.
Less than two minutes into his opening statement at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Walters gushed about the city he calls home.
"I've learned how much I love this university and the West Lafayette community," Walters said in his opening remarks at Big Ten Media Days. "This is a fanbase and a support system that is unmatched. We've got great leadership in our president and athletic director.
"This community, West Lafayette, they show up and they show out unconditionally. And what that looks like is having the highest season ticket sales since 2007."
Finding unconditional support in college sports is difficult. Yet Walters and his staff have something right, found a connection with the community that has put a lot of faith and trust in the Boilermakers.
Walters' first season at the helm didn't finish the way he had hoped, posting a 4-8 record. In a lot of cases, a sub-.500 finish would result in a drop in ticket sales. That hasn't been the case in West Lafayette.
Purdue announced that it sold out of season tickets for the 2024 season. It's the highest volume of sales the program has seen since the Joe Tiller era.
"The support from the community is real and it is felt. We felt it every game throughout the course of the season, no matter where we were in the win-loss column," Walters said. "I've fallen in love with West Lafayette, Purdue University and the community, because it is a proud one. I feel like the Purdue fanbase has shown unconditional support through thick and thin."
The same enthusiasm surrounding Purdue football in West Lafayette hasn't seeped outside the city limits. In two media preseason polls, the Boilermakers were picked to finish last in the Big Ten this season. It's put a chip on the shoulders of Walters and his players entering the 2024 campaign.
Proving the doubters wrong won't be an easy task. The Boilers face one of the most difficult schedules in college football. Purdue plays Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State in conference action this year — all of which are predicted to finish in the top-three spots of the conference standings. They'll also host in-state rival Notre Dame and travel to Oregon State in nonconference play.
Walters wants to win this season — not to overstate the obvious. He wants it for his players and his staff. But he's carrying a little extra motivation into Year 2. The 38-year-old wants to reward a fanbase that has shown him nothing but loyalty since arriving in West Lafayette.
"It absolutely makes you feel more responsible and take ownership over your performance," Walters said. "You don't want to let people who show unconditional love for you — you don't want to let them down."
