Biggest Winner From Purdue's Fall Camp and What His Role Will Be Now

Purdue's coaching staff might be pleased with the development of several players during fall camp, but one name kept surfacing in August. Jackson State transfer running back Travis Terrell Jr. has made a strong impression while in West Lafayette, and it sounds like he'll get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do with the football in his hands.

Everyone knew about Terrell's speed when he first arrived on campus, but there's more to his game than anticipated. He turned heads in fall camp and has expanded his role. He'll be one of Purdue's primary ball carriers out of the backfield and will be a big part of the special teams equation as well.

What all can Terrell add to this Purdue team? There's plenty to like about the Jackson State transfer.

Numbers at Jackson State

Jackson State's running back Travis Terrell, Jr., (0) scores a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting the ball in Terrell's hands was a priority or Jackson State during his two seasons with the program. He was a key piece to the Tigers' rushing attack and also provided a major spark in the return game. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound back had at least 450 rushing yards and 300 return yards in each of the last two years.

Terrell provided Jackson State with consistency at both positions and also served as a home run threat. Here are his numbers broken down by year:

2024

Rushing yards — 459

Rushing attempts — 75

Rushing TDs —4

Yards per carry — 6.12

Receiving yards — 95

Receiving TDs — 0

Receptions — 15

Kickoff return yards — 536

Kickoff return TDs — 2

Kickoff return attempts — 17

Punt return yards — 270

Punt return TDs — 0

Punt return attempts — 15

2025

Rushing yards — 607

Rushing attempts — 102

Rushing TDs — 5

Yards per carry — 5.95

Receiving yards — 39

Receiving TDs — 5

Kickoff return yards — 326

Kickoff return TDs — 0

Kickoff return attempts — 15

Punt return yards — 36

Punt return TDs — 0

Punt return attempts — 5

What the coaches are saying

Jackson State Tigers running back Travis Terrell Jr. (0) prepares to catch the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terrell joined a crowded running back room in West Lafayette. Head coach Barry Odom's mission is to establish the rushing attack at Purdue, and he was aggressive in the transfer portal to add depth and skill to the position.

Minnesota transfer Fame Ijeboi may still be the top running back for the Boilers this fall, but Terrell is going to be his primary running mate out of the backfield. The combination of quickness, speed and toughness is what really stands out to running backs coach Cornell Ford.

"He's kind of surprised me with his speed since he's gotten here," Ford said in fall camp. "The thing I thought on video was, 'Man, the kid's a really tough kid.' He's not afraid to go to the middle of the field and mix it up."

There also may have been an expectation that Terrell would be a situational back in Purdue's offense. It doesn't sound like it's the case, either. Because of his explosiveness and improvement as a blocker, Terrell is becoming an "every-down" player for the Boilers.

"You look at the running backs right now, and we're asking a lot of all of them," Odom said. "He's becoming an every-down back, which is really important for us."

Special teams coordinator James Shibest also had praise for Terrell and his ability to make plays in the return game. He's been working on both kickoffs and punts, but he's the most dynamic on kickoff returns.

Expect to see him fielding kickoffs for the Boilers this season, in addition to his duties in the backfield.

"I think we can be more explosive," Shibest said. "The return game is going to depend on who has the ball. We still have to be great decision-makers and ball-security guys, but I just think we have a chance to make some bigger plays with those guys."

Purdue's best home run threat?

Jackson State's running back Travis Terrell, Jr., (0) scores a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue really didn't have a home-run threat at any position last season, at least nobody who could provide that punch consistently. There are a few candidates on this year's roster, with Terrell near the top of the list.

If he's not No. 1, he'll be a close second for the Boilermakers this fall. The other candidate is Iowa State transfer wide receiver Xavier Townsend, a slot receiver who will also be part of Purdue's return game.

Terrell has the ability to rip off big runs out of the backfield, can turn a short reception into a big gain, and can also help Purdue win the field-position battle on special teams. He's one of the few players on the team who can pick up chunk yardage in a variety of ways.

Even if he's not the starting running back this fall, Terrell will still get plenty of opportunities to make a big impact for the Boilers in 2026.

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