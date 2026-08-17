Which Preseason Top 25 Opponent Does Purdue Have the Best Chance to Upset in 2026?

Purdue might miss some heavy hitters during the 2026 college football season, but it still plays a tough slate this fall. That was re-emphasized on Monday, when the Associated Press released its preseason poll for the upcoming year.

Five Purdue opponents were ranked in the initial poll, with two more receiving votes. Four of those teams are listed inside the top 20 and two are penned in as top-10 squads. Here are the five ranked opponents on Purdue's schedule and the two receiving votes:

#4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#6 Indiana Hoosiers

#17 Washington Huskies

#18 Penn State Nittany Lions

#22 Iowa Hawkeyes

(RV) Illinois Fighting Illini

(RV) Minnesota Golden Gophers

It's been quite some time since Purdue last defeated a team ranked in the Associated Press Poll — a win over No. 21 Illinois on Nov. 12, 2022, to be exact — but the Boilers will get a few chances this fall.

Which team does Purdue have the best chance to upset in 2026?

1. Washington Huskies (No. 17)

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, Oct. 16 (Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.)

Washington throttled Purdue in Seattle last season, winning the game 49-13. The Huskies return star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and seven starters on an offense that averaged 34.1 points per game in 2025. This is going to be a tough offense to stop, and former Boilermaker head coach Ryan Walters has proven himself as a defensive coordinator over the years.

So, why would this game be the most winnable for Purdue? The fact that the Boilermakers get this game at home on a Friday night, forcing Washington to make the long trip to the Midwest, is a major advantage. Plus, Purdue's pass rush should be in a much better situation than it was a season ago. Getting more pressure on Williams will certainly help the Boilers' cause in trying to pull off the upset.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 18)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 (Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.)

If Purdue didn't have to travel to State College, this game would replace Washington as No. 1 on the list. While there's a lot of hype around Matt Campbell and the outlook for Penn State, this is a team with several unknowns. The Nittany Lions return just four total starters, but Campbell brought two dozen former Iowa State players with him.

Campbell led the Cyclones to eight wins last season, but it was a team that also lost multiple games it should have won. The game being played at Beaver Stadium makes this one more difficult for the Boilermakers, but this could be an interesting matchup on Halloween.

3. Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 22)

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs with the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 (Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa)

The question about Iowa's quarterback situation is relevant again in 2026, but if there's one thing we've learned under Kirk Ferentz, it's that Iowa's elite defense and special teams play make them difficult to beat. Purdue also has to travel to Kinnick Stadium in November, an incredibly tough challenge for Barry Odom and the Boilers.

If Purdue's defense can keep Iowa's offense in check, it will at least keep the game close. The Boilermakers need to get a big day from their offense to take down Iowa in Iowa City. Iowa isn't an impossible opponent to beat, but the Boilermakers are going to have to play a clean, turnover-free game to have a shot.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 4)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) runs the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 (Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.)

Notre Dame isn't just one of the best opponents on Purdue's schedule; it's one of the top teams in the country entering 2026. The Fighting Irish lost their two best running backs in Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Prince, but they still return six offensive starters. On the other side of the football, eight starters return to South Bend.

Purdue showed some grit offensively in this game last year, scoring 30 points on a rainy afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium. This game could be more competitive, but the Irish are loaded with talent and won't be intimidated by playing in Ross-Ade Stadium.

5. Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6)

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during Indiana University spring football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28 (Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.)

Curt Cignetti has had Purdue's number for the past two seasons, winning the last two matchups by a combined score of 122-3. The comments made by new Purdue AD Tommy McClelland probably added a little fuel to his fire, too.

The Hoosiers are coming off a perfect season and a national championship run. IU only brings back four offensive starters, but it plucked quarterback Josh Hoover and wide receiver Nick Marsh out of the transfer portal. Indiana's roster remains full of talent and the contest will be played in Bloomington. It's the most challenging game on Purdue's schedule again this year.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!