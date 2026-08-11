Purdue Football Injury Tracker: Every Update From Fall Camp and What It Means

In an ideal world, Purdue would get through fall camp without having to deal with injuries. In football, though, that's an unrealistic expectation. Only a few days into practice, the Boilermakers were already dealing with a few season-ending situations.

Throughout fall camp, injuries are likely to pop up. As August rolls on and the start of the college football season creeps closer, we'll continue to keep you updated on the injury situation in West Lafayette, as well as what it means for the Boilermakers.

Purdue injuries in fall camp

Player Year Position Injury Return timeline Kylan Fox Junior Tight end Knee Out for season Raderrion Daniels Sophomore Defensive back Knee Out for season Joey Tanona Senior Offensive tackle Ankle Before Week 1

Kylan Fox, TE

Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Justice Clemons (5) tackles UCF Knights tight end Kylan Fox (1). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fox's injury is a significant blow to Purdue's tight end room. Alongside returner George Burhenn, he was the only player on the roster with any real game experience. With the UCF transfer likely out for the 2026 season, it's even more imperative that Burhenn remain healthy for the season after playing in just eight total games over the last two years.

A transfer from UCF, Fox had 16 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown last fall. He was likely going to be Purdue's second tight end this season. His absence will require someone else in that room to step up, and quickly.

Raderrion Daniels, DB

Lake Cormorant’s Raderrion Daniels poses for a portrait. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A true freshman and a member of Purdue's 2026 recruiting class, Daniels was part of a deep secondary. It's unknown how he would have factored into the team's rotation this fall, if at all. He was a three-star prospect and still has great upside when he eventually returns. Like Fox, he's also ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

The good news for Purdue is that it brought in several defensive backs from the transfer portal. The Boilers have more than 20 players on the roster listed at that position. Daniels' injury is unfortunate, especially for it to happen so early in fall camp, but the Boilers are still in good shape in the secondary.

Marc Nave Jr., OL

Toledo Central Catholic defensive lineman Marc Nave. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nave did not suffer an injury, but it's worth mentioning that he is no longer on the roster. Head coach Barry Odom told reporters that the sophomore decided to step away from football before the team reported for fall camp.

Nave was on Purdue's roster last season and began his college career at Kentucky in 2024. He had played in just one game with the Wildcats and did not see the field for the Boilers last fall.

Joey Tanona, OT

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Joey Tanona (79) lines up for a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanona has missed quite a bit of time in 2026. He was also out for spring practice, which pushed Oklahoma State transfer Nuku Mafi into the first unit at left tackle. The former Cowboy is getting plenty of reps at that position in spring and fall.

There's positive news on Tanona, though, as head coach Barry Odom said the senior lineman should be back during Purdue's prep week for Indiana State after suffering an ankle injury. He's arguably the team's best player in the trenches, so that was a positive update.

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