Indiana Pacers Waive Former Purdue Guard Dakota Mathias
The Indiana Pacers have waived former Purdue guard Dakota Mathias. The team made the announcement on Thursday, just a few days after signing him to an NBA Exhibit 10 contract.
Mathias spent the 2024 NBA Summer League with the Pacers. He played in five games for Indiana during Summer League action. He averaged 6.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He also shot better than 46% from the floor.
Mathias has appeared in 14 career games in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 3.9 points per game in those games.
Prior to his professional career, Mathias played for the Boilermakers from 2014-18. He flourished his senior season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He scored more than 1,000 points during his time at Purdue, finishing his career with 1,140 points.
After leaving West Lafayette, Mathias spent time with the 76ers, Grizzlies and their G-League affiliates. In 2023, he played with the RatioPharm Ulm (Germany) in the Basketball Bundesliga.
Per the Indianapolis Star, "An NBA Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal that puts a player on a G League roster and allows him to play with the NBA team during training camp. Contracts can be converted to two-way deals, which would allow the player to split time between the NBA and G League teams."
