Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama to Return for NBA Cup Semifinals
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is likely to return to the lineup on Saturday night for the NBA Cup semifinal contest against the Thunder, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Wembanyama has been out since Nov. 14 with a calf strain, and San Antonio has been cautious with the superstar in his recovery. Saturday will mark nearly a full month since he last played for the Spurs, and his return comes against the NBA's top team in the Thunder.
An official decision on Wembanyama's status for Saturday will be announced following Friday's practice.
Wembanyama was off to a torrid start to the season prior to his injury. In 12 games for San Antonio, the 21-year-old was averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 50.2% shooting overall and 34.5% shooting from three.
The Spurs and Thunder are set for a 9 p.m. ET tip in Las Vegas on Saturday.