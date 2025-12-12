SI

Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama to Return for NBA Cup Semifinals

Wembanyama has been sidelined for nearly a month with a calf strain.

Mike McDaniel

Victor Wembanyama is set to return to the lineup for the Spurs.
Victor Wembanyama is set to return to the lineup for the Spurs. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is likely to return to the lineup on Saturday night for the NBA Cup semifinal contest against the Thunder, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wembanyama has been out since Nov. 14 with a calf strain, and San Antonio has been cautious with the superstar in his recovery. Saturday will mark nearly a full month since he last played for the Spurs, and his return comes against the NBA's top team in the Thunder.

An official decision on Wembanyama's status for Saturday will be announced following Friday's practice.

Wembanyama was off to a torrid start to the season prior to his injury. In 12 games for San Antonio, the 21-year-old was averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 50.2% shooting overall and 34.5% shooting from three.

The Spurs and Thunder are set for a 9 p.m. ET tip in Las Vegas on Saturday.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA