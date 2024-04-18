Big Ten Daily (April 18): NCAA Changing Transfer, NIL Rules
The NCAA has announced upcoming changes to transfer and name, image and likeness rules. The organization announced the changes in several social media posts on Wednesday.
Arguably the biggest news came on the transfer front. Pending approval from the Division I Board, student-athletes in good academic standing will be able to transfer to another school with immediate eligibility.
In essence, this would allow student-athletes to transfer as many times as they'd like without consequence. Previously, players could transfer once without penalty. Graduate transfers were also always granted immediate eligibility.
"Council changes transfer rules, permits immediate eligibility for transfers who are academically eligible/in good standing at previous school & meet progress-toward-degree requirements at new school," the NCAA said in a social media post.
"Academic requirements will replace previous year-in-residence requirement for student-athletes transferring more than once as undergraduates."
If you thought the transfer portal was active before, just wait. This new rule allows for the portal to get even more crowded, especially as NIL opportunities ramp up.
Which, speaking of name, image and likeness, there are also some changes coming on that front, as well. The NCAA also allow schools to assists student-athletes with potential NIL opportunities.
"DI Council adopts rules allowing schools to assist student-athletes with NIL opportunities, if those student-athletes disclose NIL activities valuing $600+ to their schools," the post on X read.
"Student-athletes are not obligated to accept assistance from the school and those who accept school help must retain their authority over terms of agreements. The existing rules against pay-for-play and schools compensating student-athletes for use of their NIL remain in place."
Good thing the NCAA clarified that last sentence, right? And yes, that comment is heavy on the sarcasm.
The NCAA has been mocked relentlessly for its lack of guardrails and structure when it comes to the transfer portal and name, image and likeness. These changes probably won't help the organization's look, either.
Domask petitioning for additional year
Illinois senior and All-Big Ten first-team selection Marcus Domask is petitioning the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. Illini Inquirer reported the news earlier this week.
Domask spent four seasons at Southern Illinois before transferring to Illinois. He already received a fifth year of eligibility because of the NCAA's blanket waiver for the 2020-21 athletic calendar.
Domask is hoping the NCAA will grant him additional eligibility because he only appeared in 10 of Southern Illinois' 26 games for the 2020-21 season. However, he appeared in more than 30% of the team's games that year — over the permissible limit for a waiver/redshirt. That was also the pandemic season, for which Domask had already received an additional year.
So, it seems unlikely that Domask will receive that sixth season, but what's the harm in trying ... I guess?
Last season, Domask averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. The Fighting Illini won the Big Ten Tournament and earned a trip to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament this past season.
Related Big Ten stories
- LUNARDI'S EARLY BRACKETOLOGY: ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has already released his predictions for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He believes nine Big Ten teams will be in the field. CLICK HERE
- 7 FORMER BIG TEN PLAYERS PICKED IN WNBA DRAFT: Monday night was a big one for women's college basketball players from the Big Ten. Seven former student-athletes were selected during the 2024 WNBA Draft. CLICK HERE
- GRIFFIN HIGH ON MCCARTHY: Even though fans and media aren't buying the hype, Robert Griffin III believes J.J. McCarthy has the skills to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. He also says that league coaches and executives are really high on the former Michigan quarterback. CLICK HERE