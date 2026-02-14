Purdue WBB Uses Big Third Quarter to Fuel Important Win Over Rutgers

For one half, Purdue was in jeopardy of losing a fifth straight game and putting its Big Ten Tournament hopes in question. The Boilermakers found a big spark in the third quarter, though, using a 24-point period to fuel a 72-57 victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

Led by Nene Ndiaye, the Scarlet Knights had a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and took a 27-26 advantage into the locker room. Through the first 20 minutes, Purdue was shooting below 30% from the field and behind the three-point line.

Purdue found its offensive rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring the Scarlet Knights 24-13 to turn the tide in the game. The Boilermakers led by as many as 17 points and posted a 15-point victory to improve to 12-13 on the season and 4-10 in Big Ten play.

"At halftime, it was about getting a paint touch and spray it out," coach Katie Gearlds said of Purdue's discussions in the locker room. "Whether it was a drive or a post feed, so then you're getting a rhythm shot and not catching something side to side."

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Four Boilers finished the game with double figures. Kiki Smith led the way with 17 points and six assists, shooting 6-of-12 from the floor. Madison Layden-Zay had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, Tara Daye had 15 points and five rebounds, and Nya Smith came off the bench to add 11 points and three boards.

At times, especially in the first half, Purdue really struggled to find the bottom of the net. But the Boilers remained confident when opportunities came.

"A shooter's mentality is shooter's shoot," Kiki Smith said. "Regardless of if it's going in or not, we know that everyone on this team trusts us to shoot it, our coaches trust us to shoot it. We're going to continue to do just that."

Ndiaye had a big afternoon, scoring 25 points and collecting five rebounds. Zacahara Perkins ended the day with 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Lauryn Swann was the only Rutgers player to score off the bench, ending the game with nine points.

With Saturday's win over Rutgers, Purdue keeps its place in the 14th spot in the Big Ten standings with four games to play. The Boilermakers are one game ahead of Indiana, 1.5 games ahead of Northwetern and three games in front of Penn State and Rutgers.

The top 15 teams in the conference standings get the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, which begins on March 4.

Purdue focusing on one game at a time

Purdue player Tara Daye (44) blocks out during a basketball game between Eastern Illinois and Purdue. | Chad Krockover / Special to the Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue needed Saturday's win over Rutgers in a bad way. The Boilermakers had dropped a pair of important games to Penn State and Indiana, which could have really solidified a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

With four games left, Purdue still has a chance to secure its spot in the tournament, but the Boilermakers are not focused on anything more than the next game. It's a tough one, too, as they'll host No. 15 Iowa at Mackey Arena.

"One game at a time. We gotta figure out how to get Iowa," Gearlds said. "We understand where we are in terms of trying to find our way into the Big Ten Tournament. We have two opportunities at home and two opportunities on the road. Right now, the next step is a home game against Iowa and trying to figure out how to win that one."

Purdue missed out on the Big Ten Tournament last season, so getting into the field would be a step in the right direction. The Boilermakers close out the year with games against No. 15 Iowa, No. 20 Maryland, Oregon, and Northwestern.

Just like their head coach, though, Purdue's players are only focused on Thursday's matchup.

"The next game is always the most important one," Daye said. "We're focusing on Iowa and trying to get that win at home."

