Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 13 Purdue vs. Iowa

No. 13 Purdue and Iowa meet for the second time this season, this time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It should be another great matchup, featuring two of the best guards in college basketball.

Purdue won the first matchup 79-72 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are carrying a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game, which includes an 80-77 overtime victory over No. 7 Nebraska. Iowa, on the other hand, is coming off a 77-70 loss to Maryland, its worst performance of the year.

Both teams are hungry for a win.

Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI as we provide up-to-date coverage of Saturday's clash between the Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest news, updates, stats, and analysis. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX.

#13 Purdue vs. Iowa live game blog

Availability report

Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.

— OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None. Iowa — OUT: Peyton McCollum. QUESTIONABLE: None.

How to watch #13 Purdue vs. Iowa

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Saturday, Feb. 14

: Saturday, Feb. 14 Tipoff time : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET Location : Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (15,500 capacity)

: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (15,500 capacity) TV : FOX

: FOX App : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports Announcers : Tim Brando (play-by-play), Casey Jacobsen (analyst)

: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Casey Jacobsen (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 162 or 197; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 162 or 197; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Iowa.StatBroadcast.com

: Iowa.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs Iowa 99-78

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs Iowa 99-78 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 58.9% chance to defeat Iowa

