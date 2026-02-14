Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 13 Purdue vs. Iowa
In this story:
No. 13 Purdue and Iowa meet for the second time this season, this time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It should be another great matchup, featuring two of the best guards in college basketball.
Purdue won the first matchup 79-72 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are carrying a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game, which includes an 80-77 overtime victory over No. 7 Nebraska. Iowa, on the other hand, is coming off a 77-70 loss to Maryland, its worst performance of the year.
Both teams are hungry for a win.
Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI as we provide up-to-date coverage of Saturday's clash between the Boilermakers and the Hawkeyes. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest news, updates, stats, and analysis. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX.
#13 Purdue vs. Iowa live game blog
Availability report
- Purdue — OUT: None. QUESTIONABLE: None.
- Iowa — OUT: Peyton McCollum. QUESTIONABLE: None.
How to watch #13 Purdue vs. Iowa
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 14
- Tipoff time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa (15,500 capacity)
- TV: FOX
- App: FOX Sports
- Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Casey Jacobsen (analyst)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 162 or 197; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Iowa.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs Iowa 99-78
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has an 58.9% chance to defeat Iowa
Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BOILERS LAND IVY LEAGUE POTY: Purdue basketball bolstered its 2026-27 roster on Friday, landing a pledge from a former Ivy League Player of the Year. CLICK HERE
Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin