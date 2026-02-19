What is Madison Layden-Zay's Status for Purdue vs. No. 13 Iowa?

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It sounds like Purdue will be without one of its top scorers for Thursday night's home game against No. 13 Iowa.

Madison Layden-Zay, who sustained a dislocated knee in last Saturday's 72-57 win over Rutgers, is expected to miss Thursday night's contest between the Boilermakers and Hawkeyes. Head coach Katie Gearlds provided the update on Wednesday.

"Chances are no," Gearlds said when asked if Layden-Zay would play on Thursday. "There's still a lot of swelling. Obviously, a dislocated kneecap, but the best news is there's no damage to any ligaments at all. The MRI came back clean, the X-ray was clean, so best-case scenario."

Layden-Zay sustained the injury near the end of the game against Rutgers. She was carried off the floor and did not return to the game. The fifth-year senior ended the game with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

There is good news, though, as Layden-Zay is expected to return at some point in the season. The Boilermakers only have four games remaining on the schedule.

"All the imaging came back great," Gearlds said. "Now, get her back as fast as we can, and I think she's going to work hard at that."

Layden-Zay has been an important piece to Purdue's puzzle this season. She's averaging 10.2 points per game, which ranks third on the team. She is also the team's top passer, averaging 3.3 assists per contest. The senior also holds the program record for made three-pointers in a career.

Tipoff between Iowa and Purdue is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten-Plus.

Purdue in the Big Ten standings

With only four games remaining on the schedule, Purdue is hoping to secure a spot in this year's Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers missed the 15-team field a season ago and would love to make the trip to Indianapolis for this year's event.

Purdue is currently 14th in the conference standings with a 4-10 record. The Boilermakers are just one game behind Wisconsin and Nebraska, both 5-10 on the year. Purdue defeated Wisconsin but lost to Nebraska earlier this season.

The Boilermakers currently have a 1.5-game advantage on Indiana (3-12) and are 2.5 games ahead of Penn State and Northwestern in the standings (both 2-13). Rutgers sits at the bottom of the league at 1-14.

Here's a look at Purdue's remaining schedule as it attempts to lock up a spot in the Big Ten Tournament at season's end:

Thursday, Feb. 19 — vs. #13 Iowa (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten)

Sunday, Feb. 22 — at #14 Maryland (21-6, 9-6 Big Ten)

Wednesday, Feb. 25 — vs. Oregon (18-9, 6-8 Big Ten)

Sunday, March 1 — at Northwestern (8-18, 2-13 Big Ten)

