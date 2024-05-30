Big Ten Daily (May 30): Coleman Hawkins Withdraws from NBA Draft, Will Transfer
Coleman Hawkins isn't quite done with his college basketball career. The former Illinois standout withdrew his name from the 2024 NBA Draft and will return to college for his final year of eligibility.
When he declared for the NBA Draft, Hawkins also entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, keeping all of his options on the table. At the time, he said his plan was to remain in the draft, but the 6-foot-10 forward had a change of heart at the last moment.
Hawkins will explore his options and will play for a new school in the 2024-25 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA's blanket waiver for the Covid-19 pandemic.
So, where might Hawkins land? During the NBA Scouting Combine, he talked generally about his future.
"I would never play in the Big Ten again. I wouldn't play in the Big East," Hawkins said. "I would go somewhere with a football team — where I could enjoy a football game. Some schools have reached out. Some schools — I've just been honest with them and I haven't wasted their time. I flat-out told them it's just not somewhere I would even consider going."
Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Fighting Illini last season. Illinois ended the season with a 29-9 record, winning the Big Ten Tournament and reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.
In four seasons at Illinois, Hawkins totaled 979 points, 581 rebounds and 256 assists. It will certainly be odd to see the former Illini star in a different uniform next season.
Payton Sandfort returning to Iowa
Another Big Ten player made a decision on his future on Wednesday. Iowa's Payton Sandfort announced on Twitter that he will be withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Iowa City for the 2024-25 season.
Sandfort has one season of eligibility remaining to use with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-7 forward made his announcement with a post on social media.
"This process has been an unbelievable experience and thanks to everyone for all the help along the way," he wrote. "But my heart is still in Iowa City, unfinished business. Trust in God's plan always. See y'all soon."
Sandfort was the top scorer for the Hawkeyes last season, averaging 16.4 points per game. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.
On Feb. 27, Sandfort became the first men's basketball player in Iowa history to record a triple-double. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 90-81 victory over Penn State.
The news of Sandfort returning is a big boost for the Hawkeyes entering next season. Iowa finished last year with a 19-15 record, including a 10-10 mark in Big Ten play.
Iowa defeated Kansas State in the opening round of the NIT before falling to Utah in its next contest.
Related stories
CAM CHRISTIE STAYING IN NBA DRAFT: Cam Christie, who spent one season at Minnesota, reportedly plans to keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range in his lone season with the Gophers. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SPREADS: The start of the 2024 college football season is still months away, but Vegas has already released spreads for Week 1. Ohio State opens as the largest favorite to open the year, as the Buckeyes are a 50.5-point favorite vs. Akron. CLICK HERE