Big Ten Football: Spreads Released for 2024 Week 1 Games
The college football season is still months away, but Las Vegas is already putting out some opening spreads for Week 1 games. All 18 teams in the Big Ten will be in action with spreads released for 12 games.
Why only 12? Six teams in the conference will be playing FCS opponents in the opening week of the 2024 college football season. Those teams include Illinois, Iowa, Oregon, Purdue, Rutgers and Washington.
Ohio State is the team with the largest Week 1 spread. The Buckeyes are an incredibly 50.5-point favorite over MAC foe Akron. Already, there's a lot of faith in Ryan Day and Ohio State heading into the first week of the season.
Here's the complete rundown of Week 1 spreads across the Big Ten (via BetOnline.ag).
Week 1 opening spreads
- North Carolina at Minnesota — Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite
- Penn State at West Virginia — Penn State is a 10-point favorite
- Florida International at Indiana — Indiana is an 18.5-point favorite
- UConn at Maryland — Maryland is a 24.5-point favorite
- Florida Atlantic at Michigan State — Michigan State is an 11-point favorite
- Akron at Ohio State — Ohio State is a 50.5-point favorite
- UTEP at Nebraska — Nebraska is a 28-point favorite
- Western Michigan at Wisconsin — Wisconsin is a 23-point favorite
- Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern — Northwestern is a 3-point favorite
- UCLA at Hawaii — UCLA is a 17-point favorite
- Fresno State at Michigan — Michigan is a 20.5-point favorite
- USC vs. LSU (played in Las Vegas) — LSU is a 6.5-point favorite
No spreads available
- Eastern Illinois at Illinois
- Illinois State at Iowa
- Indiana State at Purdue
- Idaho at Oregon
- Howard at Rutgers
- Weber State at Washington
