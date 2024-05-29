Big Ten Daily (May 29): Minnesota's Cam Christie Reportedly Staying in NBA Draft
Minnesota guard Cam Christie is reportedly going to begin his NBA journey after just one season of college basketball. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Wednesday that the former Golden Gophers star plans to keep his name in the draft.
Christie had a strong freshman campaign at Minnesota, averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. He entered his name into the NBA Draft following the season.
Apparently, Christie has received enough positive feedback to believe he's got a chance of being selected in this year's draft.
"Christie, at 6-foot-6 and just 18 years old, brings an interesting blend of size, youth, fluidity and shot-making versatility," Givony writes. "I went to watch him work out earlier this month, and it's pretty clear why NBA teams are so intrigued with his long-term upside."
Per ESPN, Christie ranks as the No. 34 prospect in this year's NBA Draft class.
Minnesota finished last season with a 19-15 record and a 9-11 mark in Big Ten play. The Golden Gophers defeated Butler 73-72 in the first round of the NIT before falling 76-64 to Indiana State.
Nebraska volleyball extends John Cook
John Cook will continue to lead the Nebraska volleyball team for the foreseeable future. Wednesday, the athletic department announced that it extended the longtime Huskers leader through the 2028 season.
Cook's deal is a five-year contract that "runs through Jan. 31, 2029, with Cook receiving an annual salary of $825,000 beginning on June 1," the school's website says. "The new salary represents a $75,000 annual increase. Additionally, Cook will receive a retention bonus of $70,000 on July 1, 2024."
Nebraska finished last season with a 33-2 record, winning an outright Big Ten championship. The Huskers also reached the National Championship Game before falling to Texas.
Cook has led Nebraska to four national championships, with the most recent coming in 2017. He's also won 14 conference titles — nine in the Big 12 and five in the Big Ten.
“We are fortunate to have John Cook leading our volleyball program,” athletic directory Troy Dannen said. “He is the most accomplished coach in the nation, and one of the top coaches in the history of American volleyball. John's expectations are for nothing less than excellence in each and every endeavor, and his record reflects that."
Illinois celebrating 100th anniversary at Memorial Stadium
The Illinois football team will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium with some special looks this year. The Fighting Illini will break out three vintage helmets from different eras throughout the 2024 season.
Tis week, the Illinois social media team shared images of the three different looks the Fighting Illini will sport at various games this upcoming season.
"We are excited to celebrate 100 years of Memorial Stadium and our program's history in one special season," said head coach Bret Bielema. "Our helmets will honor a different era each week, appealing to our entire fan base, regardless of age, and bringing back Memorial Stadium memories to our alumni and Illini famILLy. We're looking forward to releasing more details soon about the rest of our 100th Anniversary plans."
Illinois plans to release a "helmet schedule" for the 2024 season at a later date.
