Former Boilermaker Abbey Ellis Signs with Australian Professional Basketball Team
Former Purdue women's basketball guard Abbey Ellis will be continuing her career in her home country of Australia. The former Boilermaker recently signed a deal with the WNBL's Townsville Fire.
“We are thrilled to welcome Abbey Ellis to the Townsville Fire,” said coach Shannon Seebohm, per WNBL.com. “Abbey is a promising young player with a bright future ahead of her. Her athleticism, scoring ability, and defensive prowess will be great additions to our team. We are excited to see her growth and contributions this season.”
Ellis spent three seasons in West Lafayette after starting her college career at Cal Poly. In her time at Purdue, the guard averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal per game. Ellis shot 44.7% from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range.
As a fifth-year senior in 2023-24, Ellis enjoyed the best statistical season of her career at Purdue. She averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.
In three seasons, the Boilermakers made two WNIT appearances and reached the 2023 NCAA Tournament with Ellis at the guard position. She was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention and was named an Academic All-Big Ten player twice.
“I am very excited to be playing for The Townsville Fire for the upcoming 2024-2025 WNBL season," Eliis said. "I’m grateful for the chance to learn from Coach Shannon Seebohm and his team. Ready to get to work with a talented group of girls and contribute to the club's continued success. GO FIRE!”
The WNBL is a professional women's basketball league in Australia. The league consists of eight teams and was formed in 1981.
