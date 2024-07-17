Purdue Women's Basketball Provides Update on Notre Dame Matchup in 2024-25
The Purdue women's basketball team has confirmed a date for its matchup against Notre Dame in the 2024-25 season. It's the second meeting of a home-and-home series scheduled between the two programs.
Purdue and Notre Dame will play on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. It will be the first time the two teams have played on Purdue's home court since the 2011 season.
Before the 2023-24 season, the two teams agreed to a home-and-home series. Last year's meeting was played at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend. The Fighting Irish had no trouble with the Boilermakers, cruising to a 76-39 victory.
The all-time series between Purdue and Notre Dame is tied at 14-14, but the Irish have dominated the in-state rivalry recently. Notre Dame has won nine straight games over the Boilermakers. Purdue's last win was a 65-54 victory at Mackey Arena during the 2005-06 season.
The biggest matchup between the two schools came in 2001 National Championship Game. Notre Dame won a thrilling 68-66 contest to claim the title that season, with the game played in St. Louis.
Just two years earlier, in 1999, Purdue claimed its first national championship in women's basketball. The Boilermakers defeated Duke 62-45.
Purdue is coming off a season in which it finished with a 15-19 record and reached the Great 8 round of the WNIT. Notre Dame enjoyed a 28-7 campaign and made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Katie Gearlds will enter her fourth season as the coach of the Boilermakers this coming season. In her first three seasons, Purdue has compiled a 51-45 record with two WNIT appearances and one trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Niele Ivey has been the coach at Notre Dame since 2020. The Fighting Irish are 89-32 in those four seasons, winning the ACC regular season title in 2023 and the ACC Tournament in 2024. Notre Dame has reached the Sweet 16 each of the last three seasons.
