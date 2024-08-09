Former Purdue Track Star Devynne Charlton to Compete for Olympic Gold in 100M Hurdles
Former Purdue track star Devynne Charlton will be running for a gold medal on Saturday. The Boilermaker will represent the Bahamas in the women's 100-meter hurdles final after posting a qualifying time of 12.50 in her semifinal race Friday.
Charlton will race for the gold medal at 1:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 9. She finished second in her semifinal on Friday, making it to the final race for a second straight Olympics.
In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Charlton also reahed the final in the 100m hurdles, finishing sixth in the race. This time, she's confident she can run her way to the podium.
“The plan now is just to go back, watch the film, see if there’s anything I can improve on for the final,” Charlton said, per the Indianapolis Star. “Overall, I think I’m in a good spot.”
Charlton enters Saturday's final as No. 2 in the world rankings.
Charlton was a member of the Purdue women's track and field team from 2014-17. She piled up a laundry-list of accomplishments while in West Lafayette, which included being named an All-American athlete three times. In 2017, she was also named the Big Ten Track Athletes of the Year for both indoors and outdoors.
After reaching the final race for the second time in her Olympic career, Charlton believes its still a great accomplishment. However, she's not satisfied with just reaching the final stage.
“This year, it’s still an accomplishment, but not as big,” she said. “Now, the goal is to win.”
The competitors for the final in the women's 100m hurdles include:
- Cyrena Samba-Mayela, France
- Nadine Visser, Netherlands
- Grace Stark, United States
- Masai Russell, United States
- Alaysha Johnson, United States
- Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico
- Devynne Charlton, Bahamas
- Ackera Nugent, Jamaica
Related stories on Purdue sports
WATCH DREWS IN VOLLEYBALL GOLD MEDAL GAME: Former Purdue star Annie Drews and the USA volleyball team will go for a gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympics, facing off against Italy on Sunday, Aug. 11. CLICK HERE