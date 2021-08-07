Former Purdue Diver Brandon Loschiavo Qualifies for Olympic Platform Diving Final

Former Purdue diver Brandon Loschiavo advanced to the Olympic 10-meter platform diving finals Friday night. He placed 10th overall in the semifinal and will compete for a medal on Saturday.

Brandon Loschiavo, a former Purdue diver, qualified for the 10-meter platform diving final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night. He was one of only two American divers to qualify in the event.

The top-12 athletes in the event qualified for the final. Loschiavo placed 10th overall in Friday's semifinal with a total score of 409.75, less than 10 points from 12th place. He'll move on to compete in the final Saturday.

Loschiavo qualified for the Olympics in June, joining Boilermaker swimmer Nikola Aćin as the only two Boilermakers to represent the swimming and diving program at the Olympics. He replaced Steele Johnson, another Purdue alumnus, who dropped out due to a foot injury.

Here is a look at his accolades from the 2020-21 season as a redshirt senior:

Olympic Qualifier for Team USA (10-Meter)

NCAA Champion & All-American (Platform)

Big Ten Champion & Gold Medalist (Platform)

Big Ten Medal of Honor

Honorable Mention All-American (3-Meter)

U.S. Olympic Team Trials Champion (10-Meter)

NCAA Championships Qualifier (3-Meter & Platform)

Big Ten Distinguished Scholar

CSCAA Scholar All-America

Academic All-Big Ten

Became the fourth Purdue diver to win an NCAA title, joining David Boudia, Steele Johnson and Casey Matthews

Became the league's fourth diver to be a three-time Big Ten champion on platform since the event was added in 1988

Won Purdue's first NCAA title on the platform since 2015

