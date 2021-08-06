Former Purdue Volleyball Star Annie Drews, USA Volleyball Advances to Olympic Final

The United States women's indoor volleyball team has a chance to earn its first gold medal in history on Sunday after earning a victory over Serbia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Former Purdue volleyball player Annie Drews led the way with 17 points.

The United States women's indoor volleyball team will compete for a gold medal after defeated Serbia in the semifinal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics early Friday morning.

Former Purdue star Annie Drews led the team in scoring as the USA beat Serbia in straight sets, taking the first frame 25-19, the second 25-15 and the third 25-23. Drews recorded 17 points, with 12 coming from attack, three from serves and two by way of blocks.

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley also contributed with nine attack points and two blocks, while Jordan Larson also had two blocks alongside 11 attack points. Jordyn Poulter, who returned to the starting lineup after an injury, tallied 32 assists.

Serbia was led by Tijana Boskovic, who scored a total of 19 total points. She managed 16 points on attack and three blocks. Boskovic, who is regarded as a top player in the world, was 16 of 41 as a hitter.

The U.S. will face the winner of a semifinal matchup between Brazil and Korea, with the gold medal match scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET. The team is guaranteed at least a silver medal but is 0-3 all-time when going for gold in an Olympic final.

