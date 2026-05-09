Purdue Basketball Reportedly Working to Add MVC Opponent to 2026-27 Schedule

The Purdue men's basketball program is looking to add to its 2026-27 non-conference schedule. According to a report, the Boilermakers are "finalizing an agreement" with Illinois State to play a game at Mackey Arena this upcoming season.

Rocco Miller of The Field of 68 reported the news of the Purdue-Illinois State matchup on Saturday morning. The two teams would meet in West Lafayette, though a date was not mentioned at the time of the report.

Illinois State is coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign, finishing with a 23-13 record and placing third in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC). The Redbirds reached the semifinal round of the NIT before falling to Auburn.

Purdue coach Matt Painter has made a habit of scheduling high-quality mid-major opponents during the non-conference portion of the season. The Boilers will regularly play games against teams the finish high in their conference standings in an effort to prepare his squad for Big Ten and NCAA Tournament play.

Last season, the Boilermakers went 30-9, winning the Big Ten Tournament and reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the third time Purdue has hit the 30-win mark under Painter.

Purdue already has some tough opponents on the 2026-27 schedule. It has already reached agreements to play a neutral-site game against Gonzaga, a road game against Iowa State and will host Tennessee.

A familiar face would return to West Lafayette

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) passes the ball. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Assuming Purdue and Illinois State reach a scheduling agreement, it would mean that former Boilermaker Ethan Morton would return to Mackey Arena. He is currently on the Illinois State men's basketball staff, working as the director of basketball operations.

Morton ended his college basketball career after the 2024-25 season, spending his final year of eligibility at Colorado State. In his lone season with the Rams, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Colorado State went 26-10 that season, winning the Mountain West Tournament and making a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before transferring to Colorado State, Morton spent four years at Purdue. He was a member of two Big Ten regular-season championship teams (2023, 2024) and the 2023-24 squad that reached the National Championship Game.

In four seasons with the Boilermakers, Morton scored 260 points, grabbed 205 rebounds and dised out 197 assists. He was a vocal leader for the team in his final two seasons, providing that veteran voice for the program.

As soon as Morton's playing career ended, he jumped into the administrative side of college basketball. Last year was his first season at Illinois State as the director of operations.

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