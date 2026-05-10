3 Thoughts From Purdue Baseball's Weekend Sweep of Rival Indiana

Purdue ended its home series in thrilling and victorious style. Over the weekend, the Boilermakers swept arch-rival Indiana in a three-game series, winning each game in comeback fashion to remain in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Boilers opened the weekend with an 11-9 win over Indiana on Friday and defeated the Hoosiers 5-4 the following day. On Sunday, Greg Goff's team enjoyed an 11-8 victory to secure the series sweep and end the home schedule on a high note.

Here are a few quick thoughts from the successful weekend in West Lafayette for the Boilers.

Purdue never quit

The Purdue dugout celebrates a home run. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The theme for this weekend in West Lafayette was Purdue's relentless fight. The Boilermakers found themselves trailing Indiana in the sixth inning or later in every game of the weekend, yet still managed to pull out the series sweep.

Fun for Purdue began in the eighth inning on Friday night. At one point in the game, the Boilers trailed the Hoosiers 9-2. They clawed to within five runs entering the eighth and put together a seven-run inning to take an 11-9 advantage. That ended up as the final score, lifting Goff's team to a win in Game 1.

On the second day, Purdue trailed Indiana 4-0 entering the ninth inning when the Boilers got the bats to work. Trailing 4-2, Brandon Rogers hit a ball to right field to score three runs and secure a thrilling 5-4 win.

Sunday, Purdue was in control for most of the afternoon, but the Hoosiers used a five-run sixth inning to take a 7-6 advantage. The Boilers responded in the bottom half of the inning, adding two more runs and regaining the lead. Purdue would go on to win 11-8 to sweep Indiana.

Brandon Rogers came up big

Purdue Boilermakers outfielder Brandon Rogers (4) talks to head coach Greg Goff. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Purdue needed someone to step up and make a play, Rogers seemed to fill that role. He came up with multiple big hits over the weekend to help the Boilers pick up three much-needed victories.

In the eighth inning on Friday night, Rogers came up with a two-RBI single to tie the game at 9-9. His hit also set up a go-ahead two-run homer from Sam Flores.

Saturday, Rogers walked off the Hoosiers with a three-run hit in Purdue's final at-bat. Then, in the series finale, the outfielder was the one who came up with a two-RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth to put the Boilers ahead of the Hoosiers 8-7.

Rogers ended the weekend with four hits and seven RBI. It was the timeliness of those plays that was most impressive, though.

Still in the hunt for a top-four spot

Purdue head coach Greg Goff smiles during the NCAA baseball game. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Purdue sweeping Indiana at Alexander Field over the weekend, the Boilermakers are still in the hunt for one of the top four spots in the Big Ten Tournament. Why does that matter?

The top four seeds in the Big Ten Tournament will automatically earn a spot in the single-elimination bracket and won't have to play until Friday, May 22. Seed Nos. 5-12 will play in the double-elimination bracket, which begins on Tuesday, May 19.

Purdue is 18-9 in Big Ten play and could still potentially pass Oregon, USC and/or Nebraska for one of the top-four spots in the conference. UCLA is the only team locked into one of those spots, having just one loss this year.

The Boilermakers close out the regular season this coming week. They'll play at Ball State on Tuesday and will have their final Big Ten series against Iowa, playing the Hawkeyes in three games from Thursday through Saturday.

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