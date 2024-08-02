Purdue Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Eight former standout Purdue athletes have earned a spot in the Leroy Keyes Athletics Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2024. The school named the inductees on Friday.
This year's class includes Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (men's track and field), Devynne Charlton (women's track and field), Annie Drews (volleyball), Bob Ford (men's basketball), Katie Gearlds (women's basketball), Laura Gonzalez-Escallon (women's golf), Kevin Plawecki (baseball) and Tim Stratton (football).
All eight inductees will be honored on Friday, Oct. 18 when Purdue hosts Oregon. There will be a private ceremony for the former Boilermakers and guests earlier in the day.
"This year's class of inductees to the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame is distinguished by their outstanding accomplishments in Purdue Athletics history, with a uniquely Olympic theme," said athletics director Mike Bobinski said, via PurdueSports.com. "Three of these Boilermaker greats are currently competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics. We are immensely proud that Devynne Charlton, Annie Drews and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi are representing their home countries, as well as Purdue, in Paris this summer.
Two basketball greats, Bob Ford and Katie Gearlds, showcased their talents in Mackey Arena during the 1970s and 2000s, respectively. Laura Gonzalez-Escallon and Kevin Plawecki, along with Devynne and Chukwuebuka, earned Big Ten Conference player and athlete of the year awards during their illustrious careers in West Lafayette. Tim Stratton was the first-ever Mackey Award winner following the 2000 football season, given to the nation's most outstanding tight end. Our athletics department is honored to recognize these eight Purdue greats, and we look forward to welcoming them home to campus this fall."
