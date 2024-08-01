Purdue's Dillon Thieneman Named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List
Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman has landed on another preseason watch list. This time, the sophomore was included on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, presented annually to the best defensive back in college football.
Thieneman, who was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023, was also included on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. That honor is given to college football's top defensive player.
No Purdue player has ever won the Jim Thorpe Award since its inception in 1986. Last year's winner was Air Force defensive back Trey Taylor. The last Big Ten player to receive the honor was Iowa's Desmond King in 2015.
As a freshman, Thieneman shined at Purdue. He racked up a team-high 106 tackles and recorded six interceptions. He was also responsible for two forced fumbles during the year.
The Westfield, Ind. native was also the FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year, a second-team All-Big Ten selection and named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.
In his first game with the Boilermakers in 2023, Thieneman made quite an impression. He was responsible for 10 tackles and an interception against Fresno State. He also recorded a season-high 14 stops against Syracuse.
Thieneman closed out the season in impressive fashion, as well, recording eight tackles and two interceptions in Purdue's 35-31 victory over Indiana to retain the Old Oaken Bucket.
Purdue will open up the 2024 campaign at home against Indiana State on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game is scheduled for noon ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
