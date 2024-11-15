Purdue Volleyball: Raven Colvin Hits Incredible Career Milestone
Purdue middle blocker Raven Colvin continues to hit impressive career milestones at Purdue. On Thursday night, the senior recorded her 600th block, just the second time in program history that mark has been hit.
Colvin finished Thursday night's match against Rutgers with four blocks, becoming the second player in program history to amass 600 in her career. She ranks second all-time at Purdue, behind Stephanie Lynch (2005-08), who piled up 660 blocks while with the Boilermakers.
Colvin's performance on Thursday night helped Purdue sweet Rutgers 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-16). Along with four blocks, she also accounted for four kills, a service ace, two digs and 8.5 total points.
The Boilers improved to 21-5 on the year and 12-3 in Big Ten play.
Colvin has been stellar on the volleyball court since her arrival at Purdue in 2021. She was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman team that season, and followed it up with a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022. Last year, Colvin earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.
During the 2023 season, Colvin accounted for 167 blocks, which ranked second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally.
Purdue has five matches remaining in the 2024 regular season before gearing up for NCAA Tournament play. The Boilermakers' remaining schedule includes matches against Illinois (Nov. 17), Penn State (Nov. 21), USC (Nov. 23), Oregon (Nov. 27) and Washington (Nov. 29).
