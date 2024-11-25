Purdue Volleyball: Raven Colvin Selected in 1st Round of 2024 PVF Draft
When her career at Purdue comes to an end after this season, senior middle blocker Raven Colvin will be headed to Grand Rapids to play in the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF).
Monday, Colvin was selected in the first round of the 2024 PVF Draft, taken No. 7 overall by the Grand Rapids Rise. She was one of five college players selected by the team during the event.
Colvin is a three-time All-Big Ten selection, earning first-team honors in 2023, second-team honors in 2022 and making the conference's All-Freshman team in 2021. She's been a staple for Boilermakers as a middle blocker, recently recording her 600th career block — just the second player in program history to reach that milestone.
"She is an exceptional athlete, who comes from an athletics family," said Rise head coach Cathy George. "She has this mentality and skill, and just plays like a professional with the way she thinks and goes about her business. It's really second to none."
So far during her senior season, Colvin has accounted for 255 kills, 160 blocks and 51 digs. She also has eight aces and 382.5 total points.
Purdue is 23-6 on the season and 14-4 in Big Ten play entering the final two matches of the regular season.
"This is a genuine and ideal example of a young athlete pouring everything in her heart and soul into becoming the very best she can be," Purdue coach Dave Shondell wrote on social media. "I am so proud of Raven. Her contributions to her team are more than what fans view on the floor. The Rise did their homework. Congrats Raven!"
Colvin is the daughter of former Purdue football player Roosevelt Colvin. Her younger brother, Myles Colvin, currently plays on the Purdue men's basketball team.
The Grand Rapids Rise will play their first game of the 2025 season on Friday, Jan. 10 against the Vegas Thrill.
