Purdue Volleyball Shows Support For Penn State Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley
There are things much more important in this world than volleyball. On Thursday night, Purdue's volleyball team wanted to show support to Penn State coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley prior to the first serve.
In October, Schumacher-Cawley announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in a social media post. Despite the diagnosis, she's continued to coach the Nittany Lions, guiding them to a 26-2 record and the No. 4 ranking in the AVCA poll.
Prior to Thursday's top-10 showdown against the eighth-ranked Boilermakers, Purdue's players each gave Schumacher-Cawley a pink rose to show their support. It was a touching moment for the sport between two of the Big Ten's top programs.
A number of Purdue's players also showed their support by wearing pink hair ties during the match.
Penn State defeated Purdue 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-16) and still has just one loss in Big Ten play, improving to 16-1 on the season. The Nittany Lions close out the season with matches against Washington, Rutgers and Nebraska.
Purdue dropped to 22-6 on the season and 13-4 in conference play. The Boilermakers also have three matches left, with USC, Oregon and Washington remaining on the schedule.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
EVA HUDSON UP FOR NATIONAL POTY: Purdue junior outside hitter Eva Hudson was named a semifinalist for the AVCA Player of the Year Award. She is one of 14 players named to the list. CLICK HERE
RAVEN COLVIN NOTCHES 600 BLOCKS: Purdue middle blocker Raven Colvin hit an impressive career milestone on Thursday, notching 600 career blocks. That is the second-most in program history. CLICK HERE