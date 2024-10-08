Purdue Volleyball: Time, TV Announced for Mackey Arena Match vs. Indiana
The highly-anticipated volleyball match between rivals Purdue and Indiana at Mackey Arena officially has a start time and television information.
This week, it was announced that the Boilermakers and Hoosiers will go head-to-head at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 19 inside the iconic walls of Mackey Arena. The match will air on Big Ten Network.
During the offseason, Purdue announced it would host two volleyball matches at Mackey Arena. The Oct. 19 match against Indiana will be the first. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Boilers return to the basketball venue to play Wisconsin (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
Purdue has already sold out both games, meaning more than 14,000 fans will be in attendance for each of the two matches. It would set the record for most-attended Big Ten volleyball match in conference history.
Nebraska volleyball owns the record for the highest-attended women's sporting event, drawing in 92,003 fans for its Memorial Stadium game in August 2023.
"You don't go to Mackey unless you can get 14,000 people, and we think we'll get 14,000 people," coach Dave Shondell said at Big Ten Volleyball Media Days in the summer. "We think Boilermaker Nation will thrive in that environment."
Purdue currently owns a 12-3 record and sits at 3-1 in Big Ten play. Shondell and the Boilers head to Lincoln for a top-10 showdown against Nebraska on Friday.
