Serving Specialist Rachel Williams Adds New Element to Purdue Volleyball
Sometimes, it's the players you don't know much about who can make the biggest difference for a program. That's the case in West Lafayette, with redshirt freshman Rachel Williams changing Purdue's dynamic on the volleyball court early in the 2024 campaign.
Outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine, middle blocker Raven Colvin and setter Taylor Anderson were generated most of the buzz in the offseason. All four were All-Big Ten selections a season ago. There was very little mention of Williams.
Why would there be? As a true freshman in 2023, the West Lafayette native utilized her redshirt year and didn't step onto the court for the Boilermakers.
A year later, she's provided a major boost for the Boilermakers as a serving specialist. Coach Dave Shondell says it's a great weapon for his team, especially in an area that caused some problems a year ago.
"I think she's our best server," Shondell said during his weekly presser. "Not only can she serve, she can also go in and defend. If you can only serve and go out there and stand around, not make any plays, you're not really going to help your team in that rally. She has the ability to serve, get locked in, make some plays, help her team win some rallies.
"She's been a real pleasure to watch develop."
If you just look at the stat sheet, nothing really jumps out about Williams' numbers. In Purdue's first six matches, she's appeared in 11 sets, registering six digs, two service aces and a kill. But that's not how the redshirt freshman makes the biggest impact.
Williams' ability to come off the bench and be productive at any point in the match has proven to be an asset to Shondell's squad. It's a big reason why the Boilermakers are sitting at 6-0 in the season and ranked No. 7 in the country.
"I think during our first weekend, we took Eva Hudson out of the game," Shondell said. "A lot of people were probably scratching their heads — why would you take Eva out of the match? Well, Rachel went in and served six straight points in that particular set. It kind of changed the dynamics of that particular match.
"Against Utah, I don't think it was until the third set we brought her off the bench. She had been standing over there for an hour-and-a-half. But she went in and served bullets across the net. That's when you know you've got a really good serving specialist."
During the offseason, Shondell said Purdue needed to improve as a serving team. He wanted to see the Boilermakers "serve the ball more aggressively with more pace and purpose."
Williams has proven she can do that — and do it at any point in a match.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE UP IN POLL, ANDERSON EARNS BIG TEN HONOR: Purdue moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest AVCA poll after a 6-0 start to the 2024 season. Setter Taylor Anderson also received Big Ten honors this week. CLICK HERE