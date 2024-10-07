Purdue Volleyball: Dave Shondell Picks Up Historic Win as Boilers Sweep Spartans
Purdue's 3-0 sweep over Michigan State was an historic win for the volleyball program. The victory gave coach Dave Shondell his 470th career win, making him the winningest coach in the history of Boilermaker volleyball.
The Boilers found themselves in a battle with the Spartans most of the night, but enjoyed a 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18) victory to improve to 11-3 on the season. With the win, Shondell passed Carol Dewey (469) as the program's all-time wins leader.
"It makes me think about all the players that have committed to making this program a significant part of NCAA volleyball," Shondell said after the match. "Makes me think about the people that hired me.
"Just thankful, just very thankful to get the job out of high school. A high school coach coming to the Big Ten, never happened before and people thought it wouldn't work. Because we've had great players and great support, it's gone OK."
Libero Ali Hornung had a big night, posting 22 digs in the victory. Chloe Chicoine was responsible for 13 and Ryan McAleer had 11. Purdue's defense thrived at the net with 11 blocks, led by Raven Colvin who ended the night with six.
Chicoine ended the match with a double-double performance, adding 10 kills to her stat total. Setter Taylor Anderson had a big night, as well, recording 37 assists and eight digs.
With Sunday night's win, Purdue improved to 12-3 on the season and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are back in action on Friday, when they prepare to play No. 2 Nebraska.
