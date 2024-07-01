Purdue's Eva Hudson Wins Silver Medal with USA Volleyball in Pan American Cup
Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson is returning from the Dominican Republic with some hardware. The junior was part of a USA Volleyball squad that earned a silver medal in the NORCECA Women's Final Six Pan American Cup last week.
The U.S. Women's National Team earned a trip to the gold medal game on Sunday, but lost a five-set match to the Dominican Republic 3-2 (25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11). The squad finished the event with a 3-1 record.
In the final match against the Dominican Republic, Hudson was credited with six points on six kills. She also had a match-high 16 digs and 16 excellent receptions.
Hudson was the lone Boilermaker to make the squad. Purdue teammate Chloe Chicoine was listed as an alternate for the event. However, the Big Ten was represented well in Santa Domingo.
Half of the roster (seven) included players from 2023 Big Ten rosters: Merritt Beason (Nebraska), Carter Booth (Wisconsin), Sarah Franklin (Wisconsin), Taylor Landfair (Nebraska), Jess Mruzik (Penn State), Lexi Rodriguez (Nebraska) and Hudson (Purdue).
Below are the results from the Pan American Cup:
- June 26: USA defeats Mexico 3-0 (33-31, 27-25, 25-15)
- June 28: USA defeats Canada 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-13)
- June 29: USA defeats Peurto Rico 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16)
- June 30: Dominican Republic defeats USA 3-2 (25-15, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11)
Hudson is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, receiving the honor in each of her first two seasons with the Boilermakers. Last year, she helped lead Purdue to a 23-9 record, including a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play.
Purdue also reached the third round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament before falling to Oregon.
Hudson and the Boilermakers begin the 2024 volleyball season on Friday, Aug. 30 against Kansas State. The match will be held at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.
