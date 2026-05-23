Purdue's Projected Status for NCAA Baseball Tournament Following Loss to UCLA

Purdue had a chance late Friday night to help its cause to earn a spot in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, but it came up just short. The Boilermakers fell to top-ranked UCLA 4-3, ending their run in the Big Ten Tournament and leaving their postseason hopes in the hands of the selection committee.

The Boilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early and held a 3-1 advantage in the eighth inning. However, a late 2-run rally in the eighth from the Bruins and a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth ended Purdue's run in Omaha.

So, what does the loss mean for Purdue's postseason hopes?

Baseball America has Purdue on the outside looking in of the 64-team field this year. Despite a great season for the Boilermakers, they haven't racked up enough quality wins to earn a spot in the field, at least according to this particular outlet.

The Boilermakers are listed as a Next Four Out team following the loss to UCLA. Purdue has been on the NCAA Tournament bubble for weeks. They had seemingly played their way into the field after sweeping in-state rival Indiana, but then suffered a three-game sweep by Iowa and lost to 12th-seeded Michigan State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue bounced back and recorded wins over Illinois and Iowa to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. A win over the Bruins would have helped their cause, but the Boilermakers came up just short.

Will we hear Purdue's name called? The Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, May 25 at noon ET on ESPN 2.

UCLA's coach makes Purdue's case

UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

After seeing Purdue up close, UCLA head coach John Savage said the Boilermakers deserve a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

"We were fortunate to win," Savage said. "Purdue played very well. They got after it pretty good. I like their team. I hope they get a chance to play next weekend."

The Boilermakers concluded the season with a 37-20 record and an 18-12 mark in the Big Ten. They had signature wins over Oregon State, Oregon and Baylor this season. The three-game sweep at the hands of Iowa really but Purdue behind the 8-ball in terms of its postseason chances.

We'll find out soon enough if Purdue's season will continue for another weekend or if it concluded on Friday night in Omaha.

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