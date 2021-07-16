Purdue Soccer Announces 2021 Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue soccer program has unveiled its 2021 schedule, featuring 20 total matches and 13 at Folk Field.

The team will play 18 regular-season games, preceded by two exhibition matchups. With 13 games being played at home, that leaves seven on the road, and the Boilermakers will face off against 10 Big Ten opponents.

“I am very excited about the 2021 schedule and the level of competition we will face throughout,” Purdue coach Drew Roff said in a release. “The non-conference portion of the schedule will provide us with some great tests early on, and I expect these games to prepare us very well for conference play. I also expect the Big Ten to be as competitive this year as it has ever been, from top to bottom. Our players and our staff are really looking forward to competing at the highest level.”

The regular season will culminate in a rivalry matchup with Indiana at home. Purdue will look to hold on to the Golden Boot Trophy for a seventh consecutive year.

The entire Purdue soccer schedule can be found below, including dates and times.

2021 Purdue Soccer Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 11 — vs. Milwaukee (exhibition), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 — vs. Marquette (exhibition), TBD

Thursday, Aug. 19 — vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22 — at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26 — vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29 — vs. Ball State, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2 — at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5 — vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9 — vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12 — vs. Colorado, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19 — at Nebraska, 2:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23 — at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26 — vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30 — vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3 — at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10 — vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14 — at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 — at Penn State, TBD

Thursday, Oct. 21 — vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 — vs. Indiana, 1 p.m.

