Purdue Softball Earns No. 12 Seed in 2025 Big Ten Tournament
The Purdue softball team will have a chance to earn an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. By securing one victory over Indiana in the three-game weekend series, the Boilermakers locked down the No. 12 seed in the 2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament, which will be played on their home field at Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
Purdue finished the regular season with a 28-22 record and a 9-13 mark in Big Ten play. Only 12 teams compete in the Big Ten Softball Tournament, so the Boilers just squeaked into the field.
The good news for Purdue? It owns a 13-4 record in games played on their home turf this season. The Boilers were 2-12 in road games and 13-6 in neutral site games.
As the No. 12 seed, Purdue will play No. 5 seed Northwestern in the first round on Wednesday, May 7. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten Network.
If the Boilermakers pull out a victory, they will play No. 4 seed Ohio State in the quarterfinal round on Thursday, May 8. Game time would be approximately 7 p.m. ET and coverage will also be on Big Ten Network.
Purdue and Northwestern did not play during the regular season.
The 2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament begins on Wednesday, May 7 and runs through Saturday, May 10. Big Ten Network will air every game of the tournament. The complete bracket is below:
