WATCH: Diving Catch Earns Purdue's Khloe Banks No. 2 Spot on SportsCenter Top-10

Purdue outfielder Khloe Banks made a ridiculous diving catch during Friday's game against Indiana, earning her the No. 2 spot on the SportsCenter Top-10.

Khloe Banks was in the national spotlight on Saturday morning, thanks to a ridiculous diving catch she made in Friday's night's game against Indiana. The Purdue junior outfielder earned the No. 2 spot on the SportsCenter Top-10 thanks to her magnificent effort.

In the top of the second inning of Friday's rivalry game and trailing Indiana 1-0, Hoosiers batter Josie Bird hit a ball deep into right center field. It appeared as though she was going to have a hit, but Banks flew in (literally) and made the unbelievable catch.

Below is the clip, which made SportsCenter's Top-10 on Saturday morning:

That catch ended the inning and kept Purdue within striking distance of Indiana.

Friday's game was a thriller at Bittinger Stadium. Unfortunately, Banks' effort didn't result in a win, as Indiana defeated Purdue 5-3 in extra innings. Still, the Boilers will have a few more chances to take down the Hoosiers, with the second and third games of the series scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Banks is having a strong season in West Lafayette at the plate and in the field. She's batting .394 with 11 RBI, nine extra-base hits and a home run. In the outfield, she has accounted for 93 put outs and has a .969 fielding percentage.

