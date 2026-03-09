Purdue Softball Stockpiling Big Ten Weekly Awards

The Purdue softball team has once again received recognition from the Big Ten Conference. This week, pitcher Julia Gossett and freshman second baseman Anna Moore received honors from the league after producing stellar weekends on the diamond.

Over the weekend, Purdue went 5-0 in the Boilermaker Softball Classic at Bittinger Stadium. Gossett and Moore both played huge roles in that success, leading to weekly awards from the Big Ten.

Gossett was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week for a second consecutive week. She earned three victories, pitching 12 innings, recorded 22 strikeouts and allowed just six hits. Her ERA for the weekend was 0.58.

Last week, Gossett also received Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors after going 3-0 and earning one save. She allowed only three hits and did not surrender any runs in 16.2 innings of work.

Purdue Boilermakers starting pitcher/relief pitcher Julia Gossett (33) celebrates with teammates. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after her home debut for the Boilermakers. She ended the weekend hitting .667 with six hits, six RBI and three runs scored. The second baseman also had a .750 on-base percentage.

Moore ended the weekend with two doubles, a triple and a home run for the Boilermakers. She was also 4-of-4 on putouts on the defensive end. She is the second Purdue player to receive Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, as Bella Douglars earned recognition after college softball's opening weekend.

Purdue will host Indiana State on Wednesday at Bittinger Stadium (5 p.m. ET) before jumping into conference play this weekend. The Boilermakers will host Ohio State for a three-game series playing games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Boilers on a 10-game winning streak

Purdue’s Kylie Franks takes a throw at second as Alabama base runner Kristen White slides. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boilermaker Softball Classic spilled over into Monday due to the weather. But that didn't impact Purdue at all, as it finished the event with a perfect 5-0 record and increased its winning streak to 10 games.

Here's a recap of how Purdue performed in its five games over the weekend:

March 6 — Purdue def. St. Bonaventure 5-0

March 7 — Purdue def. Northern Illinois 8-1

March 8 — Purdue def. Northern Illinois 5-2

March 8 — Purdue def. Green Bay 8-0

March 9 — Purdue def. Green Bay 9-0

With those five victories, Purdue is now 18-6 on the season. The Boilermakers should be carrying plenty of confidence into Big Ten play this weekend.

