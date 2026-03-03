Monster Weekend Results in Conference Honors for Purdue Pitcher Julia Gossett

Julia Gossett played a huge role in Purdue's 5-0 weekend in the Purple/Gold Challenge and received some accolades for her effort. The junior was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after accounting for three of the Boilermakers' wins.

Gossett was nearly unhittable throughout the weekend, picking up three wins and a save in the five games. She made four appearances and pitched 16.2 innings. The junior allowed just three hits and didn't surrender any runs during her time in the circle.

By the end of the weekend, Gossett accounted for 28 strikeouts and held opponents to a .055 batting average. Purdue improved to 13-6 on the season with the perfect weekend.

For the season, Gossett owns a 5-3 record and has allowed 34 hits in 44.2 innings of work. She has racked up 56 strikeouts and has a 2.35 earned run average.

Gossett received Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors for the second time in her career. She also received the recognition on April 21, 2025. She is the second Boilermaker to receive conference honors this season. Bella Douglas was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following her debut weekend for the program.

Purdue returns to the diamond this weekend for the Boilermaker Softball Classic.

Purdue's results in the Purple/Gold Challenge

Alabama batter Salen Hawkins beats out a bunt hit as the throw to Purdue first baseman Julia Gossett. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After finishing with a 2-3 record in the Georgia Tech Tournament two weeks ago, Purdue needed a boost on the diamond. It got exactly that in the Purple/Gold Challenge, adding five wins to its record.

Here are the results from last weekend:

Purdue def. Southern Illinois 12-2

Purdue def. Lipscomb 6-1

Purdue def. Southern Illinois 10-0

Purdue def. Lipscomb 12-2

Purdue def. Western Carolina 8-2

The Boilermakers have an opportunity to rack up some more wins and gain some momentum before entering into Big Ten play on March 13. This weekend, Purdue hosts the Boilermaker Softball Classic. This is a look at the upcoming schedule:

Friday, March 6 — Purdue vs. Northern Illinois (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 7 — Purdue vs. St. Bonaventure (5 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 8 — Purdue vs. Green Bay (2:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 8 — Purdue vs. Northern Illinois (5 p.m. ET)

All games will be played at Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.

