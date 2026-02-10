Purdue Softball's Bella Douglas Earns Big Ten Honor After Debut Weekend

Purdue freshman Bella Douglas has received recognition from the Big Ten after making her collegiate debut over the weekend. The utility player was named the conference's Freshman of the Week after helping the Boilermakers to a 4-1 record in the UNLV Leadoff Classic.

Douglas had a big weekend in Purdue's five games, going 7-of-15 at the plate, which included a home run, a grand slam and 11 RBI. She also scored eight runs across the weekend.

On Saturday against Cal Baptist, Douglas's first hit came in the form of a home run, providing a nice spark for the Boilermakers that day. She finished that game with three hits in four at-bats, and accounted for two RBI in a 9-3 victory.

Later that same day, the freshman got two hits in three plate appearances in a 9-1 victory over UIC. She again had two RBI in the win.

Purdue dropped its only game of the weekend on Sunday, a 5-4 loss to UIC. Douglas did not record a hit in that game, but did reach base twice on a pair of walks.

Douglas really shined in Purdue's last game of the UNLV Leadoff Classic, hitting her first career grand slam at the collegiate level. She accounted for two hits, a walk and seven RBI, helping the Boilers to a 15-1 win over UNLV to end the event.

Douglas became the first Boilermaker to receive the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award since Ashlynn Campbell in March 2024.

Bella Douglas highlights

Purdue shared videos of Bella Douglas's big weekend in Las Vegas via social media. Here are some of the highlights of the freshman's debut.

BELLA. DOUGLAS.



HER FIRST COLLEGIATE HIT IS A HOMER 🤯



B1 | Purdue 3, CBU 1 pic.twitter.com/QdB7y0CxJW — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) February 7, 2026

ON THE BOARD 👊



An RBI double for @BellaDouglas07 & we lead it 1-0



T1 | Purdue 1, UIC 0 pic.twitter.com/hZBp8jvZNs — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) February 7, 2026

An RBI double for @BellaDouglas07 & we double our lead 🫡



T3 | Purdue 2, UIC 0 pic.twitter.com/ISpmCOWxbJ — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) February 7, 2026

An RBI double for the rook 🤘@BellaDouglas07 drives in one and we are on the board!



T1 | Purdue 1, UNLV 0 pic.twitter.com/shAcH2GZzW — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) February 8, 2026

BELLA DOUGLAS GRAND SLAM 🤯🤯🤯



The rook has hit her first-career home run and her first-career grand slam in back-to-back days!



T2 | Purdue 8, UNLV 0 pic.twitter.com/44e0bW5FpY — Purdue Softball (@PurdueSoftball) February 8, 2026

Purdue's upcoming schedule

The Boilermakers will play another five games this coming weekend, participating in the Easton Bama Bash, which runs from Feb. 13 through Feb. 15. Purdue will have an opportunity to notch some impressive wins during their time in the event.

Here's a quick look at the schedule ahead for the Boilermakers, who are currently 4-1 on the season:

Easton Bama Bash schedule

Friday, Feb. 13 — vs. Georgia Southern (noon ET)

Friday Feb. 13 — vs. Alabama (5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Feb. 14 — vs. Alabama (2:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Feb. 14 — vs. Georgia Southern (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Feb. 15 — vs. Liberty (11 a.m. ET)

