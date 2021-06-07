Purdue Baseball's Cam Thompson Aids Rochester Honkers in Walk-Off Victory

The Rochester Honkers earned a 9-8 victory over the Bismarck Larks on Sunday. Purdue baseball player Cam Thompson recorded three hits, a solo home run and three RBIs leading to a walk-off win.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Since the end of the NCAA baseball season, Purdue baseball players have dispersed and are now playing with their summer league programs.

Cam Thompson, a member of the Rochester Honkers in Minnesota, put together a solid performance in the team's second straight victory over the Bismarck Larks on Sunday.

He was named the Central Bark Top Dog of the Night in a Tweet below after recording three hits, a solo home run and three RBIs in the 9-8 win.

Thompson opened the scoring for the Honkers, blasting his first home run of the summer in the first inning. It was the first time Rochester has hit back-to-back home runs this season.

He then registered a single in the third inning and would later make it to home plate. He and Purdue teammate Mike Bolton Jr. both scored on a wild pitch. Rochester eventually pulled away with a five-run fourth inning that included an RBI single from Thompson.

In an 8-3 game, the Larks started to inch their way closer to the equalizing run. Bismarck tied the game in the final frame, setting up an opportunity for Rochester to win at the plate.

Bolton bunted to first and proceeded to second on an error. Another bunt put him at third, and the Honkers mounted a walk-off single that brought the Boilermaker home for the win.

Thompson, Bolton and the Honkers will search for their third straight victory on Monday. The team currently sits at 4-3 on the season.

